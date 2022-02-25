Brokerages Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Post -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of FUBO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. 674,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,322,515. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 721,936 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

