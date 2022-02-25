Brokerages Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.16. Green Brick Partners reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

GRBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRBK stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. 543,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,092. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.55.

About Green Brick Partners (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.