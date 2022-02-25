Brokerages Expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. IHS Markit posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,617,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,881,000 after purchasing an additional 604,108 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 295,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.61. The company had a trading volume of 29,945,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,245. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.49. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $88.81 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

