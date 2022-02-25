Brokerages Expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Janus International Group.
Several research firms have weighed in on JBI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Shares of JBI stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54.
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
