Brokerages Expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Janus International Group.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JBI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54.

About Janus International Group (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus International Group (JBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.