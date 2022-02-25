Brokerages Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $6.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of MDC opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,104,000 after buying an additional 348,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in M.D.C. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,454 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 217,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,599 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

