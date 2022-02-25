Brokerages Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.45). Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merus.

MRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,185,000 after purchasing an additional 418,306 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $7,369,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $7,155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 43,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

MRUS stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,297. Merus has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

