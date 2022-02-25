Brokerages Expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.28. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. 268,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,615. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $409.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,210.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 63,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 33,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,072,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,501,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.