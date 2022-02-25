Brokerages Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. Owens & Minor reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE OMI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

