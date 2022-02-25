Brokerages Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.05. Sharps Compliance posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 24,802 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 82.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 122,849 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $119.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of -0.29.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

