Brokerages Expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) will post sales of $270.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.25 million to $301.74 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $944.03 million to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stevanato Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.56 ($30.18).

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €15.86 ($18.02) on Friday. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($16.34) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($33.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

