Brokerages Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Announce Earnings of $4.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.30 and the highest is $5.10. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of $5.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

