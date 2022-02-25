Brokers Issue Forecasts for Avanos Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Avanos Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AVNS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NYSE AVNS opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

