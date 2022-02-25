Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cummins Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cummins in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.32 for the quarter.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

CMI stock opened at $203.27 on Friday. Cummins has a 12-month low of $198.13 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after buying an additional 61,375 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $37,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

