Brokers Issue Forecasts for RPT Realty’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for RPT Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

