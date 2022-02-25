Brokers Issue Forecasts for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

