Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Manitowoc in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Manitowoc stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $572.57 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 29.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $446,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after buying an additional 101,578 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at $1,019,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manitowoc (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.