Brokers Issue Forecasts for Venator Materials PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Venator Materials in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Venator Materials stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $222.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.86. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.