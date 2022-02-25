Brokers Offer Predictions for Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.42) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.41). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $11.46 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

