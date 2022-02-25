Brokers Offer Predictions for Workiva Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Workiva in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Stotler forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.86.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $99.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.21 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. Workiva’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 470,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,421,000 after buying an additional 50,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 454,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,627,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.