Brokers Set Expectations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.79). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after buying an additional 441,349 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 424,467 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after buying an additional 232,590 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,276,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after buying an additional 142,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
