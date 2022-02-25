Brokers Set Expectations for Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.16. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 200.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.