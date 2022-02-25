Brokers Set Expectations for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of TXRH opened at $90.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.48.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

