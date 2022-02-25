BTG (LON:BTG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $839.99

BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 839.99 ($11.42) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($11.42). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($11.42), with a volume of 271,742 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 840 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 839.99.
BTG Company Profile (LON:BTG)
Featured Stories
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for BTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.