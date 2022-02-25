BTIG Research Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $195.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.48.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.90. The company had a trading volume of 213,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,775. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total transaction of $938,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,626 shares of company stock valued at $20,369,583 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Etsy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,222,000 after buying an additional 428,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after buying an additional 94,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,716,000 after buying an additional 329,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.