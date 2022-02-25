Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Bunge has raised its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bunge has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bunge to earn $9.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

NYSE:BG traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.57. Bunge has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $105.29.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 29.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,050 shares of company stock worth $60,555,473. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Bunge by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

