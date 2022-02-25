Bunge (NYSE:BG) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.13

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.13 and last traded at $104.13, with a volume of 41807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Get Bunge alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,050 shares of company stock worth $60,555,473. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bunge by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after buying an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,266,000 after purchasing an additional 134,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,543,000 after purchasing an additional 301,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.