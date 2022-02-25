Bunge (NYSE:BG) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.13

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.13 and last traded at $104.13, with a volume of 41807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.91.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.
In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,050 shares of company stock worth $60,555,473. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bunge by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after buying an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,266,000 after purchasing an additional 134,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,543,000 after purchasing an additional 301,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
About Bunge (NYSE:BG)
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
