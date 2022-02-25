Bunicorn One Day Volume Reaches $80,762.00 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Bunicorn has a market cap of $459,801.83 and approximately $80,762.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.40 or 0.06867053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,295.49 or 0.99265696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047993 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

