Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $775.61

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 775.61 ($10.55) and traded as low as GBX 639.50 ($8.70). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 673 ($9.15), with a volume of 454,693 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.15) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 719.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 775.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

