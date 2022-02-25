Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.38% from the stock’s current price.

BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.67.

BURL stock opened at $218.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.94. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,849 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

