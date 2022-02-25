Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Price Up 6%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 277,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The stock has a market cap of $860.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of -1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38.
Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
