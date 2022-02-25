Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Price Up 6%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 277,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $860.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of -1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at $1,041,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at $2,349,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 627.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 142,909 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

