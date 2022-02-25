ByteNext Price Hits $0.0351 on Top Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, ByteNext has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $604,656.02 and $14,385.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.07 or 0.06919650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,968.00 or 0.99500478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00045168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00048292 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.