Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Trading 1.1% Higher

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.56. 158,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 190,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

