Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Lowered to $1,800.00 at Cowen

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,063.86.

Shares of CABO stock traded down $25.95 on Friday, hitting $1,395.65. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,879. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,591.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,772.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,375.63 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One will post 48.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cable One by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

