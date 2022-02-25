Cable One (NYSE:CABO) PT Lowered to $2,000.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,107.83.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,395.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.59. Cable One has a one year low of $1,375.63 and a one year high of $2,136.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,591.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,772.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 48.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Cable One by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Cable One by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.