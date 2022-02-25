CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.00.

Several analysts recently commented on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of CACI International by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $257.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.90. CACI International has a one year low of $215.18 and a one year high of $290.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CACI International will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

