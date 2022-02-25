CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth about $721,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CACI International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CACI. Barclays began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

NYSE:CACI opened at $257.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.00. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $215.18 and a 12 month high of $290.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

