CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $746.23 Million

Brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) to report $746.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $691.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $791.50 million. CAE reported sales of $706.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. CAE’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in CAE by 158.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after buying an additional 2,872,188 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CAE by 2,281.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,639,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,490 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 50.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $21,000,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.68. CAE has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

