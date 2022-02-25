CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 42,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 280,273 shares.The stock last traded at $26.05 and had previously closed at $24.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.68.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. CAE’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,188 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 2,281.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,639,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after buying an additional 1,570,490 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 50.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after buying an additional 1,086,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

