CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 42,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 280,273 shares.The stock last traded at $26.05 and had previously closed at $24.99.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.68.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,188 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 2,281.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,639,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after buying an additional 1,570,490 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 50.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after buying an additional 1,086,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.
About CAE (NYSE:CAE)
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
