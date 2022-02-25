Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,737,000 after buying an additional 161,776 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after buying an additional 269,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.81.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $84.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

