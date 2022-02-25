CafeSwap Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $217,070.79 (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar. CafeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $217,070.79 and $117.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.40 or 0.06867053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,295.49 or 0.99265696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047993 BTC.

About CafeSwap Token

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 11,386,805 coins and its circulating supply is 11,137,958 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

