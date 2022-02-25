Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) PT Raised to GBX 227

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 221 ($3.01) to GBX 227 ($3.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
CRNCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 235 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 245 ($3.33) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.
OTCMKTS:CRNCY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.85. 8,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.17.
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
