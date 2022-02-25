Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) PT Raised to GBX 227

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 221 ($3.01) to GBX 227 ($3.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRNCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 235 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 245 ($3.33) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:CRNCY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.85. 8,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.17.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.