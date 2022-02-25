CaixaPay Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,783.76 or 0.07066281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,469.61 or 1.00189328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00045119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00048272 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

