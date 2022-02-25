California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

California Resources has a payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Resources to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of CRC stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. California Resources has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $267,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 711,249 shares of company stock valued at $30,905,875.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of California Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in California Resources by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

