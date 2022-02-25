California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,239 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.48.

CLR opened at $51.64 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $5,541,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

