California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710,044 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 621,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.93. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLK. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

