California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Celsius worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Celsius by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Celsius by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.50 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

