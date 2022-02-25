California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,061,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 90,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 43,630 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

