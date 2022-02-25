California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5 Million Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Nordstrom worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $36,392,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 623,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after buying an additional 74,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000,000 after buying an additional 711,193 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JWN opened at $20.46 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

