California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Mimecast worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after buying an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after buying an additional 267,353 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mimecast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,363,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Mimecast by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after buying an additional 122,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

Mimecast stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

