California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Nevro worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter valued at about $236,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE NVRO opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $182.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average is $98.23.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVRO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.